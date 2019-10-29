Joy Behar accused Meghan McCain of giving veterans a free pass during a heated exchange Tuesday on “The View.”

“Just because somebody served because not ipso facto make them above reproach,” Behar said.

McCain was arguing that no one should be questioning the loyalties of decorated veterans like LTC Alexander Vindman — who was scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in an impeachment hearing — and Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

“These are all soldiers,” Meghan McCain said. “They’re all soldiers who have fought and sacrificed and served for this country. We should not be questioning their loyalty, people who put their life on the line for American and freedom, their loyalty should not be questioned and I’m not going to sit here and do it.”

“Hold on a second, just because somebody served because not ipso facto make them above reproach,” Behar cut in.

“For me, where I come from, it does,” McCain fired back. “I’m sorry, serving in Iraq in a war zone as a medic and what he did as well — by the way, his brother, Alexander Vindman, also serves and both of them have purple hearts. I don’t understand, for me, yeah, you get a pass for a lot of reasons —”

“Automatically?” Behar asked.

“If you’re putting your life on the line for freedom, the soldiers in this country and veterans get a pass from me,” McCain repeated. (RELATED: ‘I Hope He’s Burning In Hell’: Meghan McCain Holds Nothing Back On The Death Of al-Baghdadi)

“At least deserve the benefit of the doubt,” Abby Huntsman added.

“What do you mean, Joy, ipso facto a pass for everything because we do have war criminals?” Sunny Hostin asked.

Whoopi Goldberg reined everyone in then, asking them to stop talking over each other and be more respectful.

“I’m not trying to cut you off,” she said. “I’m trying to get you heard.”