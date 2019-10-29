A federal judge has temporarily blocked an Alabama law severely restricting abortion, just as the authors of the legislation had hoped.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson granted a preliminary injunction to abortionists challenging the law while the case is adjudicated, contending it “defies the United States Constitution.”

But the Alabama lawmakers insist it’s the 1973 Roe decision that is unconstitutional, and their hope is that the case brought against their law will reach the U.S. Supreme Court and trigger a review of the ruling that established a legal right to abortion.

The lawmakers argue that the author of the Roe opinion, Justice Harry Blackmun, conceded that the right to abortion would collapse if the humanity of the unborn child were established.

AL.com reported Thompson blocked enforcement of the state’s Human Life Protection Act, which bans nearly all abortions, including for pregnancies resulting from rape and incest. It allows exceptions only if a doctor determines that there is a “medical emergency” related to the mother’s physical condition or if the fetus has a “lethal anomaly” that would result i in imminent death.

Planned Parenthood and the ACLU filed the lawsuit.

“The court is persuaded that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed in showing that the Act violates an individual’s constitutional right to obtain a pre-viability abortion, and thus that it violates her constitutional rights,” Thompson wrote.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the district court’s decision was expected.

“As we have stated before, the state’s objective is to advance our case to the U.S. Supreme Court where we intend to submit evidence that supports our argument that Roe and Casey were wrongly decided and that the Constitution does not prohibit states from protecting unborn children from abortion,” he said.

One of the cosponsors of the bill, state Rep. Terri Collins, said the ruling was “welcome.”

“Our law was designed to overturn Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court level, and today’s ruling is merely the first of many steps on that legal journey,” Collins said. “I remain confident that our mission will be successful and appreciate the support of millions of citizens who support our effort to preserve unborn life.”

Abortion industry leaders praised the judge for allowing their businesses to continue operating.

The law makes it a felony for a physician to conduct an abortion, although the mothers involved are not penalized. Doctors could face penalties of up to 99 years in prison.

The move was just one of several by states in recent months to challenge abortion. Others were in Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Kentucky and Mississippi.

Fox News reported the law was set to take effect Nov. 15.

Abortion promoters, when the law was adopted, took to social media to state “ABORTION ACCESS FOR ALL” in all caps, triggering ridicule.

Others responded with “ACCESS TO LIFE FOR ALL,” “REPEATING ALL-CAPS IS NOT CONVINCING,” “GOLDFISH DON’T BOUNCE,” “THIS IS NOT A COMPELLING WAY TO ARGUE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS” and “PAY FOR IT YOURSELF” among others.

The fight over abortion fueled Democrats’ fierce opposition to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Democrats fear he will be the deciding vote to overturn Roe and send authority to regulate abortion back to the states.

The Alabama bill received a boost when Democratic state lawmaker John Rogers bluntly argued against it by stating: “You bring them into the world unwanted, unloved, then you send them to the electric chair. So you kill them now or you kill them later.”

Staci Fox of Planned Parenthood Southeast was among the abortion supporters who expressed horror at Rogers’ remarks.

“Not only were his remarks reprehensible, they are a complete distraction from the real work still left to be done in this state,” she said.

Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, which has fought in court from sea to sea against abortion, commended Alabama lawmakers at the time for their work.

“Roe v. Wade has already ended the lives of more than 62 million children. While we cannot undo the horrendous damage that decades of legal precedence under Roe have caused, this bill is a significant step toward making the womb a safe place in Alabama again,” he said.

In his majority opinion, Blackmun said the concept of personhood for the unborn was the key to the decision.

At that time, science was unclear about the personhood of the unborn.

Blackmun wrote, “If this suggestion of personhood is established, [the pro-abortion] case, of course, collapses, for the fetus’ right to life would then be guaranteed specifically by the [14th] Amendment.”