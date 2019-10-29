Kanye West said that black Americans have been “brainwashed” by Democrats who are making the black community”abort” their children.

“We’re [black Americans] brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man,” the 42-year-old rapper explained during an interview with radio host Big Boy, per Page Six in a piece published Tuesday, about politics, his new album and black culture. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

"This is a free man talking," he added. "Democrats had us voting [for] Democrats with food stamps for years." Yeezy said when asked about those who think he has turned his back on the black community.

WATCH:

West continued, "What are you talking about? Guns in the '80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children … Thou shall not kill."

At one point, the “Gold Digger” hitmaker was pressed about his support of President Donald Trump.

“I’d rather deal with somebody who call me the n-word to my face than a person that signed me for a lifetime deal on a 255-page contract,” West replied. “I’d rather know what I’m dealing with.”

Radio host Big Boy then asked the rapper if he worried that his support of Trump could be viewed as endorsement of “racism,” per the outlet.

“The most racist thing a person can tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race,” Yeezy responded.

“I’m not telling nobody not to vote Democrat,” he added. “I love Obama, I love lemonade, I love Wingstop, I love Polos, I love Jordans.”

And he made it clear he doesn’t worry about loosing his audience because the only thing he fears is “God.”

“I’m only afraid of my daddy, God. I done been 15 years,” West shared. “I’m telling you that God is showing you that you can have your own thoughts, bro. I been canceled before.”