Musician Kanye West surprised fans with a new version of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

West and Corden seemingly flew around in a plane instead, according to a report published Tuesday by Rolling Stone. Instead of singing along to music on the radio, the rapper and Corden had West’s entire Sunday Service choir to sing with.

Watch the karaoke here:

[embedded content]

After Corden “missed his flight,” he joined Kanye and the Sunday Service choir on another plane. West talked with Corden about the new album and his faith, while singing songs from his new album “Jesus Is King.”

“God’s always had a plan for me and he always wanted to use me,” West told Corden. “But I think he wanted me to suffer more and wanted people to see my suffering and see my pain … so now when I talk about how Jesus saved me more people can relate to that experience.” (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

West also pushed back at the criticism that he isn’t a changed man.

“People who don’t believe are walking dead,” West said about those who don’t believe in his changed faith. “They are asleep and this is the awakening.”

The acapella singing of the choir and West is one of the most beautiful sounds I have ever heard. Sure, the album is such a weird turn for West, but I’m really into it.