Rapper Kanye West says Democrats have brainwashed black Americans into thinking abortion is morally, ethically, and socially responsible and acceptable.

What did he say?

In a charged interview with nationally syndicated radio host Kurt “Big Boy” Alexander, West said that Democrats forced black Americans to abort their children.

When asked about his previous support for President Donald Trump, the award-winning entertainer responded, “We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting [for] Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about? Guns in the ’80s, taking fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children.”

“Thou shalt not kill,” he added.

The radio host also asked West if he believed he was co-signing white supremacy and racism by his support of the president.

“The most racist thing a person can tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race,” he responded.

Elsewhere during the controversial interview, the rapper said that he isn’t worried about receiving backlash over his comments, his loud faith, or his actions.

“I’m only afraid of my daddy, God,” West insisted. “I’m telling you that God is showing you that you can have your own thoughts, bro. I been canceled before there was cancel culture.”

West also warned that those living and dying by “cancel culture” will be the very ones “telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you will vote for,” “will soon to take Jesus out of school,” and “remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt.”

Anything else?

Last week, West told Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe that he is no longer a slave to popular culture.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” West said. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”

West dropped his ninth studio album last week titled, “Jesus is King.”

The Christian gospel-themed album was welcomed with glowing reviews and praise. The album is headed for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 200.

[embedded content]

Kanye West on ‘Jesus is King’, Being Canceled, Finding God + A Lot More



www.youtube.com

