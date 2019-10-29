Kanye West loves controversy, and he’s created yet another one.

The rapper known to don a “Make America Great Again” hat from time to time says many blacks in America have been “brainwashed” into supporting the Democratic Party, even though the party is at odds with their beliefs.

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking,” the 42-year-old singer said in an interview with radio host Big Boy on Friday.

“Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children,” he said.

West said people in “blue” states, which vote Democratic, are controlled by the party. “You are quite easily controlled if they know everybody gonna’ be blue. If you go to a white bar, you gonna’ hear people talking independent, you gonna’ hear people talking Democrat, you gonna hear people talking Republican.”

The Democratic Party does take the black vote for granted. In the 2016 presidential election, 88% of blacks voted for Hillary Clinton while just 8% voted for President Trump.

West visited Trump in the White House last year, prompting even more controversy. He was asked in the Friday interview if he was inadvertently supporting racism. “The most racist thing a person can tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race,” he said, according to The Daily Mail.

Then West, as he does, got a bit weird: “I’m not telling nobody to not vote Democrat, I love Obama, I love lemonade, I love Wingstop, I love polos, I love Jordans.”

The born-again Christian also said he doesn’t fear being “canceled.”

“I’m only afraid of my daddy, God. I done been 15 years. I’m telling you that God is showing you that you can have your own thoughts, bro. I been canceled before there was cancel culture,” he said.

West created more controversy with his new album, “Jesus Is King,” which dropped on Friday.

On the album is a song titled, “Closed on Sundays.” It’s an ode to Chick-fil-A’s famous policy of being closed on the weekend day, the Sabbath, the day of the Lord.

“Closed on Sunday, you’re my Chick-fil-A,” West sings in the song. “Hold the selfies, put the ’Gram away, Get your family, y’all hold hands and pray.”

When you got daughters, always keep ’em safe

Watch out for vipers, don’t let them indoctrinate

Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A

You’re my number one, with the lemonade

Raise our sons, train them in the faith

Through temptations, make sure they’re wide awake

Follow Jesus, listen and obey

No more livin’ for the culture, we nobody’s slave

Chick-fil-A loved the song. “We are always grateful to see excitement for the brand,” a Chick-fil-A Inc. spokesman told Fox News.

On the fast-food restaurant’s website, they explain the closed-Sunday policy. “At the end of a busy week, hours after the sun sets on Saturday evening, we turn out the lights and close our doors,” they say in a video. “For one day, our restaurants are still. Closing on Sunday is a practice established by our Founder Truett Cathy that we still hold true to today.”

“[W]e hope you can be with your family and friends. That’s the thought behind each Sunday story—delivering recipes, activities and inspiration that might bring you a little closer together.”