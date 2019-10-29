Rapper Kanye West, who this month confirmed his faith in Jesus Christ, said black Americans have been “brainwashed” by Democrats who are making them abort their children.

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man,” said West in an interview with radio host Big Boy, the New York Post’s Page Six reported, noted the Daily Caller.

He reacted to critics who say he’s betrayed the black community.

“This is a free man talking,” he said. “Democrats had us voting [for] Democrats with food stamps for years.

“What are you talking about? Guns in the ’80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children. … Thou shall not kill.”

West was asked about his support for President Trump.

“I’d rather deal with somebody who call me the N-word to my face than a person that signed me for a lifetime deal on a 255-page contract,” West replied. “I’d rather know what I’m dealing with.”

The radio host asked if he’s worried his support for Trump could be viewed as endorsement of “racism.”

“The most racist thing a person can tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race,” West said.

“I’m not telling nobody not to vote Democrat,” he added. “I love Obama, I love lemonade, I love Wingstop, I love Polos, I love Jordans.”

And said he has no fear of losing his audience, because he fears God the most.

“I’m only afraid of my daddy, God. I done been 15 years,” West said. “I’m telling you that God is showing you that you can have your own thoughts, bro. I been canceled before.”

West, who released an album this week called “Jesus is King,” confirmed earlier this month his conversion to Christianity.

“I want to let you know that I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon,” West told a crowd. “We are here to spread the gospel,” he said at an album listening party Oct. 12 at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., according to TMZ.

“Excuse me if I mispronounce anything,” he added. “I am a recent convert. It means I recently got saved within this year.”

