Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway slammed The Washington Post in a Fox News interview on Monday night over their controversial obituary of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“What was this yesterday from ‘The Washington Post,’ this nonsense?” Conway said to anchor Martha MacCallum. “The media is angry at the president of the United States for getting rid of the world’s worst terrorist. It’s like, who is he to interfere while we’re trying to impeach him?”

“They went to — the magnitude and the duplicity yesterday of trying to — trying to undercut the commander-in-chief making the order and — and honestly doing something that helped the whole country and the world, freedom-loving people everywhere,” Conway continued. “This man was a murderer, a rapist, a terrorist. He was a ringleader, a ruthless terrorist. He deserves a place in hell.”

Conway was referring to al-Baghdadi’s obituary in The Washington Post, which came one day after news broke that a Trump-authorized raid in northern Syria resulted in al-Baghdadi’s death.

The Post’s headline fawned over al-Baghdadi, stating: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.”

“With fawning headlines like this about a serial rapist and murderer, is it any wonder that so many people now believe that the mainstream media is full of shit?” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. “They’re literally doing PR for a terrorist scumbag. Screw you Wa Po!”

With fawning headlines like this about a serial rapist and murderer, is it any wonder that so many people now believe that the mainstream media is full of shit? They’re literally doing PR for a terrorist scumbag. Screw you Wa Po! pic.twitter.com/U8EXIYlScM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 27, 2019

“But, look, I think — I just want to say this last thing on behalf of the president and the White House. This obituary was a disgrace,” Conway continued.

Conway concluded, “And I would ask ‘The Washington Post’, close your eyes and pretend that al-Baghdadi worked in the Trump White House and then go rewrite your obituary. I bet you wouldn’t be as kind.”

Kellyanne Conway on WaPo’s obituary on ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: “This obituary was a disgrace. And I would ask ‘The Washington Post,’ close your eyes and pretend that al-Baghdadi worked in the Trump White House and then go rewrite your obituary. I bet you wouldn’t be as kind” pic.twitter.com/1nLz2O1fbI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 29, 2019

Other top Republicans also took shots at The Washington Post, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

“Every day The Washington Post uses harsher words against @realDonaldTrump than they do in writing about one of the world’s most evil terrorists,” Scalise tweeted. “Yet we’re supposed to take them at face value. Let that sink in.”

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted: “Stop, read this & think about it: last night a ruthless, brutal terrorist who threatened our country & is responsible for the death of American citizens was killed in a successful operation by US military & @washingtonpost described #Albagdadi as an ‘austere religious scholar.’”

Franklin Graham tweeted: “Who in their right mind would call the most wanted terrorist in the world an ‘austere religious scholar?’ Surely not a major media outlet in America? Well that’s exactly what @WashingtonPost said. Unbelievable. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was a vicious rapist & killer.”

“Isn’t it ironic that the @WashingtonPost ’s slogan is ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness,’” Graham continued. “They need to take a close look in the mirror for their own darkness in tainting the truth.”

Graham concluded, “The Bible, God’s Word, says, ‘Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!’ (Isaiah 5:20). 3/3”