Jimmy KimmelJames (Jimmy) Christian KimmelThe Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — Buttigieg closes in on Biden, Warren in Iowa Clinton trolls Trump with mock letter from JFK to Khrushchev Hillary and Chelsea Clinton propel Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ to record high Monday rating MORE aired a clip during his late show on Monday night contrasting President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry READ: Army officer to tell investigators he twice reported concerns over Trump’s Ukraine dealings Murkowski, Collins say they won’t co-sponsor Graham’s impeachment resolution MORE’s recent announcement of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death with former President Obama’s 2011 address announcing the death of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

The clip, which has racked up over 3.2 million views since Kimmel shared it on Twitter Tuesday morning, features a mashup of different lines from each of the presidents’ addresses spliced together.

We mashed up @BarackObama’s Bin Laden speech with @RealDonaldTrump’s al-Baghdadi speech, and the results are amazing pic.twitter.com/Z8yfxSYWLd — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 29, 2019

“When Obama went on TV to announce he killed bin Laden, he spoke for 9 and a half minutes. Trump, yesterday, did 48 minutes on this. And for further comparison, we thought it might be fun to mashup Trump’s speech about al-Baghdadi with Obama’s about bin Laden,” Kimmel said before playing the clip. “And we were right, it was.”

The brief clip begins with a line from Obama’s 2011 speech, in which he says: “the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip then cuts to Trump saying in his Sunday address, “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

“The United States launched a targeted operation against that compound,” Obama continues, referring to the U.S. military’s raid on the al Qaeda leader’s compound in Pakistan in May 2011 that resulted in his death.

“They did a lot of shooting and they did a lot of blasting, even not going through the front door,” Trump continues. “You know, you would think you go through the door. If you’re a normal person, you say, ‘Knock, knock. May I come in?’”

“After a fire fight, they killed Osama bin Laden and took custody of his body,” Obama said.

“He died like a dog,” Trump says in the next line.

“His death does not mark the end of our effort,” Obama continues.

“A beautiful dog, a talented dog,” Trump says in the next line, referring to a dog that was injured in the operation in Syria that led to al-Baghdadi’s death.

“We give thanks to the men who carried out this operation,” Obama says.

“And I don’t get any credit for this, but that’s okay. I never do. But here we are,” Trump goes on, repeating a claim that he wrote a book foreshadowing the rise of bin Laden prior to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Obama then says, “may God bless you and may God bless the United States of America,” which is followed in the mashup with a line from Trump speech, in which he says, “And I’m writing a book. I think I wrote 12 books. All did very well.”