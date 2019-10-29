President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden, telling Israel’s Channel 13 that much of “the work the president has me doing has been cleaning up the messes that Vice President Biden left behind,” Axios reported Tuesday.

Kushner’s comments came after Biden told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that Kushner had no credentials for his White House position and it was improper for Trump to have appointed his son-in-law and his daughter Ivanka to such jobs. Biden vowed he would not give any of his children government roles if he became president.

Kushner added the president is entitled to pick his own team, and he and Ivanka “worked with [Trump] for a long time, and I think we have done a good job of trying to help him being successful.”

Kushner gave several examples of places where he said Biden failed, citing reforms enacted by the Trump administration that “rolled back a lot of the very harsh laws that were created and partially written by Vice President Biden over 20 years ago, which put a lot of African Americans in prison and really destroyed a generation and did a lot of harm to our country.”

In addition, Kushner said his diplomatic work in the Middle East was made much more difficult following the legacy Biden left behind in the region as part of the Obama administration.

“We inherited an ISIS caliphate, Iran was strong, Libya was a mess, and a lot of our allies felt abandoned,” Kushner said. “We worked very hard over the last three years to try and rebuild the Middle East and to put it in a much more stable framing.”