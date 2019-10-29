White House senior adviser Jared KushnerJared Corey KushnerPalestinian negotiator hits Trump team’s ’empty words’ in peace talks GOP vows to take new steps to protect Trump The Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP MORE on Tuesday lashed out at former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump’s Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official’s refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE, saying many of his efforts under the Trump administration have been aimed at “cleaning up the messes that Vice President Biden left behind.”

Kushner pushed back days after Biden said in a “60 Minutes” interview that Kushner and his wife, President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry READ: Army officer to tell investigators he twice reported concerns over Trump’s Ukraine dealings Murkowski, Collins say they won’t co-sponsor Graham’s impeachment resolution MORE‘s daughter Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP Secret Service interviewed Eminem about Trump-threatening lyrics The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – GOP snags mic with impeachment protest MORE, should not have been appointed to serve in Trump’s administration.

“Look, he’s entitled to his opinion, but a lot of the work that the president’s had me doing over the last three years has actually been cleaning up the messes that Vice President Biden left behind,” Kushner responded in an interview with Israel’s Channel 13 News published by Axios.

“Look, he has his opinion. I think President Trump’s entitled to pick his team, and we’ve worked with him for a long time, and I think we’ve done a good job of trying to help him be successful,” he added.

Kushner also ripped Biden for “harsh laws that were created and partially written by Vice President Biden over 20 years ago, which put a lot of African Americans in prison and really destroyed a generation and did a lot of harm to our country.”

Biden in his interview broadcast Sunday had taken aim at President Trump for allowing his daughter and son-in-law to serve in senior advisory roles in the White House, something they have done on an unpaid basis since early in his tenure.

“If I get elected president, my children are not going to have offices in the White House. My children are not going to sit in on Cabinet meetings,” Biden said on “60 Minutes.”

“It’s just simply improper because you should make it clear to the American public that everything you’re doing is for them,” he continued. “And the idea that you’re going to have his children, his son-in-law, etc., engaged in the day-to-day operation of things they know nothing about.”

“You don’t think that Jared Kushner should be negotiating a Middle East peace solution?” asked host Norah O’Donnell.

Biden laughed, “No, I don’t … What credentials does he bring to that?”