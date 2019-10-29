On Tuesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed how far former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke has slipped in the Iowa Democratic primary polls.

As of last week, O’Rourke fell to 11th place while Sen. Elizabeth Warren remained the front-runner. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in second place, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (third place), and former Vice President Joe Biden (fourth place). See the full list below.

The latest polling out of Iowa:

Elizabeth Warren Pete Buttigieg Bernie Sanders Joe Biden Amy Klobuchar Tom Steyer Kamala Harris Andrew Yang Tulsi Gabbard Cory Booker Beto O’Rourke

“Remember the times when everyone thought he [Beto] was the great Democratic hope,” Pat said.

