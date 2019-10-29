The latest in the continuing saga of leftists reacting violently to folks wearing “Make America Great Again” hats — the iconic symbol of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign — brings us to Hurricane Grill & Wings in Vero Beach, Florida.

What happened?

Robert Youngblood, 67, told an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputy he was with two friends at the restaurant around 8 p.m. Friday when Matthias Ajple, 43, walked over and said, “You should go back to Russia you f***ing communist,” Newsweek reported.

Ajple then slapped Youngblood’s MAGA hat and leaned over the restaurant’s gate railing and spit on him, TCPalm reported, citing a sheriff’s office report.

The restaurant’s manager released surveillance video of the incident, which “clearly shows” Ajple “slapping … Youngblood’s hat and leaning over the gate to spit on him,” the magazine noted, citing an affidavit.

After slapping the hat and spitting on Youngblood, Ajple got in a car and drove away, TCPalm said, citing the report.

Oops

But Youngblood wrote down the car’s license plate number, the paper said, after which deputies tracked down Ajple at his home.

At the house, a deputy spoke with Ajple’s wife, who said she told her husband to go up to Youngblood and tell him to “go back to Russia,” TCPalm noted, citing the report. But she told deputies she didn’t witness the incident, the paper said.

The deputy then spoke to Ajple, who seemed unfazed by what was about to happen to him.

‘This is actually exciting’

“I was just trying to protect you guys because I support law enforcement. Trump supporters are communist and racist,” Ajple told the deputy, the paper reported. “I don’t even care that I’m going to jail; this is actually exciting.”

He added, “Plus, I have more time on this earth than he does anyway; he probably feels so good about himself,” TCPalm said, citing the report.

Ajple was charged with battery and brought to the Indian River County Jail, the paper said, adding that bond was set at $500. Newsweek reported that he was booked at 12:15 a.m. Saturday and released the same day at 2:17 a.m.

TheBlaze has previously reported about numerous instances in which anti-Trump folks have flipped out at MAGA-hat wearers, taken off or knocked the cap off their heads, or actually stole them as video recorded the whole thing.