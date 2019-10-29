Jennifer Van Laar, deputy managing editor at RedState.com, wrote the first expose on Katie Hill’s “throuple” and affair with a legislative staffer, and she sat down with Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom for an interview, exclusive for Daily Caller Patriots.

Van Laar touched on all aspects of the story, ranging from the initial scoop to what’s to come in the days ahead for the former Congresswoman from California.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!

[embedded content]