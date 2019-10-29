German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her protege Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer are facing open criticism from fellow conservatives after a state vote rout that threatens to blow open the question of who will run for chancellor in a 2021 election.
In a fourth electoral setback…
Merkel’s Conservatives Descend Into Infighting After Vote Rout
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/angelamerkel-conservatives-revolt-germany/2019/10/29/id/939125
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her protege Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer are facing open criticism from fellow conservatives after a state vote rout that threatens to blow open the question of who will run for chancellor in a 2021 election.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her protege Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer are facing open criticism from fellow conservatives after a state vote rout that threatens to blow open the question of who will run for chancellor in a 2021 election.