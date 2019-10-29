The Minnesota Gophers and Penn State Nittany Lions will play Nov. 9 at noon EST on ABC.

The announcement was made Monday, and it officially crushed any option of playing the game under the lights in the Twin Cities when the two undefeated teams meet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What a disgraceful decision from everybody involved. I’m sure the logic here is that nights in November get cold, and they want it to be a little warmer for the fans.

That’s pathetic reasoning, and it’s a slap in the face to everything America represents. Who cares if it’s cold at night?

This is Big 10 football. It’s supposed to be cold.

Fans who want to play at noon EST because of the temps should stop watching football. They’re a disgrace to the real fans out there like myself.

If Minnesota fans had any pride at all, they’d boycott the game until the time was changed to a night kickoff.

Of course, they’re Minnesota fans, and we all know they’re pretty much the worst in B1G.

This trend of playing major football games during the day instead of at night needs to end immediately. It’s so damn stupid, and the fans have had enough.

Who wants to play at noon or in the early afternoon? Nobody. The answer is literally nobody. The people responsible for making these decisions are simply awful.

This is one of the biggest college football games of the year, and the people calling the shots screwed up massively by putting it at noon EST.

Will I still watch it? Yes, but that’s just because I can be the bigger man. That’s just who I am. It doesn’t mean I’m not upset.

You know somebody messed up big time when a loyal Wisconsin fan is out here defending Minnesota supporters. What a sad day for college football and the Big 10.