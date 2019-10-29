Former Vice President Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over his closest rival for the Democratic presidential nomination in the latest poll from Morning Consult.

Biden topped the poll released Tuesday, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Biden: 32 percent.

Warren: 20 percent.

Sanders: 20 percent.

Buttigieg: 7 percent.

Harris: 6 percent.

Yang: 3 percent.

No other candidate won more than two percent support. Biden also holds a strong lead in early-primary states Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

Biden: 29 percent.

Sanders: 18 percent.

Warren: 17 percent.

Buttigieg: 8 percent.

Harris: 7 percent.

“Joe Biden remains the front-runner, with Sanders and Warren virtually tied in the national vote and early states,” Morning Consult states. “Biden maintains his lead over the other 2020 candidates nationally and in early states. Warren and Sanders continue to compete for second.”

The poll also found that Biden has retained strong support among African-American voters, leading in every age group except for black voters ages 18-29, who tend to prefer Sanders.

Morning Consult surveyed 16,186 registered voters who are likely to vote in the Democratic primaries, from Oct. 21-27, 2019, with a margin of error of +/-1 percent.