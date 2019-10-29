MSNBC cut off Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Tuesday as he was holding a press conference discussing House Democrats’ impeachment hearings.

Jordan’s comments came after the closed-door testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a White House National Security Council official. Jordan was discussing the whistleblower when MSNBC host Ali Velshi cut off the press conference. (RELATED: ‘Such A Sham’: Jim Jordan Says Republicans Are United Against Democrats’ Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump)

“He would not let the witness — look, the Democrats run out here — oh, the Republicans are trying to figure out who the whistle-blower is,” Jordan said. “We’re trying to figure out who the witness list is.”

Then, right as Jordan was discussing House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff’s relationship with the whistleblower, Velsi ended the network’s coverage of the press conference. (RELATED: Here’s Video Of Adam Schiff Reportedly Lying To The National Press)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“It seems interesting to me that Chairman Schiff is so sensitive, I mean, I pointed out last week there are 435 members of Congress. One of them — one of them only one of them knows,” Jordan said before the network cut him off.

Schiff was reported to have been in contact with the whistleblower who filed a complaint about a phone call that occurred earlier this year between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which spurred the current impeachment inquiry.

Neither Schiff nor the still-anonymous whistleblower disclosed their relationship before the initial New York Times report earlier this month.