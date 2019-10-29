MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday night condemned the “smear campaign” being orchestrated against a top White House official who testified in the House’s impeachment inquiry, saying that commentators questioning Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s allegiance to the U.S. were “chickenshit.”

The comments from Wallace came after a day in which multiple outspoken Trump supporters raised concerns about Vindman, a Ukrainian American immigrant and Iraq War veteran, over reports that Ukrainian officials sought advice from him.

Wallace noted on MSNBC that the attacks against Vindman were “remarkable” considering his life story and military service. Her program then transitioned to comments Fox News hosts Laura IngrahamLaura Anne IngrahamFox News’s Bret Baier calls Trump’s attacks on media ‘a problem’ Meet Trump’s most trusted pollsters Who is Kurt Volker and why is he important? MORE and Brian Kilmeade, ex-Justice Department official John Yoo, and former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy Sean Duffy SE Cupp presses ex-GOP lawmaker on Trump tweet: ‘Would you call me human scum?’ Amash: Some retiring GOP lawmakers may reenter politics once Trump is gone CNN hires former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy MORE (Wis.) made in the wake of reports about Vindman’s scheduled testimony.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace just called Fox News and CNN pro-Trump pundits “chickenshit” for openly pushing dual loyalty smears against Alexander Vindman. “Did you just say what I think you said?” one guest asks her. pic.twitter.com/9RcyhlEURA — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 29, 2019

Kilmeade noted on “Fox & Friends” early Tuesday that Vindman emigrated from the former Soviet Union when he was a child and that he tends to “feel simpatico with the Ukraine.” Duffy, a CNN contributor who retired from Congress earlier this year, echoed that sentiment, saying on the network that the official was motivated by an “affinity” for his homeland.

Ingraham on her Monday night program suggested that Vindman was advising Ukraine while working “against the president’s interest.”

“I find that astounding, and some people might call that espionage,” Yoo, who worked in former President George W. Bush’s administration, said in response.

Following the clips, Wallace decried the statements as “chickenshit.” She later noted that Vindman passed a background check and that Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP Secret Service interviewed Eminem about Trump-threatening lyrics The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – GOP snags mic with impeachment protest MORE and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerPalestinian negotiator hits Trump team’s ’empty words’ in peace talks GOP vows to take new steps to protect Trump The Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP MORE, Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, did not.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner, who both serve as White House advisers, received permanent security clearances in 2018 after waiting for their background checks to clear. Their clearances prompted criticism from Democrats.

Vindman on Tuesday testified behind closed doors as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry into the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine. Vindman, an expert on Ukraine matters inside the White House, became the first official who was listening in on Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

He testified that he twice raised concerns about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and that he was concerned the president’s conduct would undermine national security, according to a copy of his opening statement obtained by The Hill.

Multiple GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMurkowski, Collins say they won’t co-sponsor Graham’s impeachment resolution Trump Jr. sending copies of ‘Triggered’ book to Romney, top Democrats Romney: About half of constituents in town halls said I’m being too tough on Trump MORE (Utah) and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump met with boos, ‘lock him up’ chant at Game 5 of World Series Liz Cheney leads GOP field by 20 points in potential Wyoming Senate race: poll Overnight Defense: Top general briefs GOP senators on Syria plan | Senators ‘encouraged’ by briefing | Pence huddles with Republican allies on Syria | Trump nominee sidesteps questions on arms treaties MORE (Wyo.), rushed to Vindman’s defense amid the attacks.

“It’s absurd, disgusting and way off the mark. This is a decorated American soldier, and he should be given the respect that his service to our country demands,” Romney told reporters.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar was also among those to denounce Duffy’s comments, describing them as “anti-immigrant bigotry.”

“And it’s an odd questioning of patriotism coming from Sean Duffy, the guy who spent part of his 20s on MTV’s ‘The Real World’ and ‘Real World/Road Rules Challenge,'” Keillar said before noting that Vindman received a Purple Heart for his service in Iraq.