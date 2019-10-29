WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

On Tuesday morning, in response to a tweet from President Donald Trump, former CIA Director and current NBC News/MSNBC intelligence analyst John Brennan described what many would see as a coup attempt. Twitchy reported that Brennan said we rely on unelected officials to “protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy.”

Brennan wrote in a tweet, “As in previous times of National peril, we rely on our military, diplomats, intelligence officials, law enforcement officers, & other courageous patriots to protect our liberties, freedom, & democracy.”

Brennan then offered words of encouragement, “May they stay resolute & strong despite corrupt political headwinds they face.”

We’re not talking about a war or other national crisis. We’re talking about overturning the results of a duly conducted election. And Brennan is arguing that it’s up to unelected officials to “stay resolute” and help to overturn that election.

That’s exactly the point that conservatives have been making about this entire impeachment and scandal-du-jour process that has enveloped the Trump presidency since day one. The so-called “Deep State” is really the administrative state as envisioned by Woodrow Wilson. Unelected bureaucrats who think they know better than the American people.

Foreign policy analyst Jordan Schachtel summed it up perfectly in a tweet about the Army officer testifying before Rep. Adam Schiff’s closed-door hearing Tuesday. After describing the idiocy of calling the officer a “double agent,” Schachtel wrote, “Vindman is part of a deep state effort to remove the president’s ability to act as commander in chief. That’s my critique.”

The administrative state faces an existential threat in the Trump presidency. What the administrative staters are really trying to do is protect you from yourself and the things you may do with your vote.

