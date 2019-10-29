The NCAA has gotten the ball rolling on players being able to profit from their likeness.

According to CBS Sports on Monday, the NCAA has put a group together to present a “set of principles” for players being able to make money off of their name, image and likeness. A plan will be presented today, but details aren’t known. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after California passed a law allowing players to profit, and several more states have indicated they’re interested in doing the same.

I think we all knew the NCAA would eventually have to do something on this issue. Once states started passing laws or indicating they would, the NCAA didn’t have many options left on the table.

In theory, they could just ban states with laws on the books allowing players to profit, but that eventually would have turned out to be an utter disaster.

I’ll be interested to see what the NCAA puts together. I think most fans agree the time of players making nothing while generating billions of dollars should come to an end.

I’m also hopeful this means we can get our college football video games back. Those were the hottest things on the block back in the day, but we haven’t gotten a new “NCAA Football” since 2013.

No matter what happens, any step towards letting players profit from their likeness is a step in the proper direction.