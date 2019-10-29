Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez expects to get snaps Saturday against Purdue.

Martinez hasn’t played since a knee injury against Northwestern, and the Cornhuskers have losses to Indiana and Minnesota since then. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it looks like he’s officially back. According to Sam McKewon on Tuesday, the Heisman caliber passer told the media today that he’s ready to go and the expectation is that he’ll play.

News: Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez said today he feels physically ready and expects to play at Purdue. #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) October 29, 2019

Nebraska fans better hope Martinez is ready to play. They’ve looked absolutely atrocious without him on the field.

With games against Iowa and Wisconsin looming, they’re fixing to get blown out if Martinez isn’t taking snaps at quarterback.

The season might already be lost, but Martinez returning is more important than people might realize.

If Nebraska doesn’t win at least half of their remaining games, they’re not going to a bowl game. That’ll make it three straight seasons without a bowl game.

Trust me, that’s not going to over well at all in Lincoln.

Now, the spin zone from Nebraska fans if Martinez plays and they still lose is going to be epic. That’ll likely be at a hall of fame level spin.

I really hope it happens because I can’t wait to hear the excuses.