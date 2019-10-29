Netflix has a bizarre plan for people who like binge watching television.

According to AndroidPolice.com, the streaming service is currently testing letting users stream at a 1.5x speed on their Android devices. They can also slow down the stream to .5X.

In a statement obtained by AndroidPolice.com, Netflix explained the move by stating, “We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix. This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I’ve heard a lot of dumb stuff in my life. Ladies and gentlemen, this might take the cake in the entertainment realm.

Different streaming speeds? I know this is real, but it’s almost hard to believe. Who the hell wants to watch a show sped up?

That makes less than zero sense. Wouldn’t that ruin the entire viewing experience? How am I supposed to truly enjoy the dialogue and tension in “Ozark” if the speed is going 1.5x what it should be?

I’d like to meet the kind of person who wants to binge a show sped up. I have a feeling I wouldn’t like them at all.

Are they that desperate to finish that they can’t allow themselves the time to truly enjoy it? If anything, this feature should be used as a red flag measure so we can identify who shouldn’t be allowed access to streaming services.

This makes no sense, and I refuse to acknowledge that it’s a good idea. Netflix usually has some great ideas. This isn’t one of them.