As Democrats ramp up their efforts in the impeachment inquiry, a new poll shows that although most Americans believe the president did something wrong on a controversial Ukraine call, far fewer believe he should be impeached.

The poll was published on Tuesday by Suffolk University for USA Today.

Whether President Donald Trump asked for a “quid pro quo” during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the central impetus behind the impeachment inquiry by House Democrats. The president and his allies have denied any wrongdoing.

According to the poll, 59 percent of respondents said that what the president did on the phone call was wrong.

But of those, only 38 percent said it was an impeachable offense.

Another 21 percent said that the president’s actions were wrong, but not worth impeachment.

Only 31 percent of respondents said there was nothing at all wrong with the phone call.

The poll should be a warning to Democrats, especially those in swing districts who could see a backlash by Trump supporters in the 2020 election.

In another question of the same poll, 36 percent said the House should impeach the president, 22 percent said the House should continue investigating, but not impeach. And another 37 percent said the House should drop the investigation altogether.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Monday that they would hold a procedural vote on the impeachment inquiry.

Senate leaders hold press conference on impeachment | USA TODAY



