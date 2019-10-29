Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will practice Wednesday.

According to Cecil Hurt on Monday afternoon, Nick Saban told the media that the star junior quarterback would be back tomorrow after suffering a high ankle sprain against Tennessee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added that the face of Alabama football is making “good progress” as the squad prepares for LSU.

Also Saban repeated that Tua was making “good progress” and would be back at practice on Wednesday. “We’ll see how he does then and how he does after that.” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) October 28, 2019

Alabama fans damn sure better hope Tua is ready to roll Nov. 9 against LSU. If not, the Crimson Tide could be in some serious trouble.

The Tigers are no joke. Joe Burrow and company are a hell of a football team, and are certainly more than talented enough to beat Nick Saban’s squad.

If Tua is good to go against the Tigers of Baton Rouge, then football fans should be in for a very fun time next weekend.

A healthy Alabama vs. LSU would be a great game. It’s the type of game that would get the college football world on its feet.

However, if he’s not healthy, then Alabama could face a serious uphill battle with Mac Jones playing quarterback.

We’ll see what happens. Make sure to tune in Nov. 9 at 3:30 EST on ABC to watch it all go down.