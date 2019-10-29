MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace lashed out at Fox News host Laura Ingraham and her guests, law professors John Yoo (University of California Berkeley) and Alan Dershowitz (Harvard) calling them ‘chickensh*t.’

Wallace was responding to a series of cable news clips, all showing Republicans and Fox News personalities questioning the loyalties of LTC Alexander Vindman in the lead-up to his Tuesday testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Claims It’s ‘Not Clear’ Which Side U.S. Backs In Venezuela)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Introducing the montage as a “smear campaign,” Wallace showed clips of Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and new CNN contributor (and former Republican Wisconsin Rep.) Sean Duffy. She finished with a clip from Monday night’s “Ingraham Angle” where Ingraham was speaking to Yoo and Dershowitz.

“Here we have a U.S. National security official who is advising Ukraine while working inside the White House apparently against the president’s interests and usually they spoke in English. Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story?” Ingraham said.

“I find that astounding, and, you know, some people might call that espionage,” added Yoo.

“Except those people aren’t chickensh*t like the three of you and know he passed a background check that the president’s daughter and son-in-law didn’t,” Wallace quipped as the video ended, prompting her next guest — former Ambassador to the United Nations Nick Burns — to ask, “Did you just say what I think you said?”