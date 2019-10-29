Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dismissed Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s concerns that the News York Democrat’s climate policies would wreck his state’s economy.

“Yeah that’s kind of the point,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote Tuesday on Twitter in response to a tweet from RealClearPolitics reporter Phillip Wegmann who noted that Dunleavy told him the s0-called Green New Deal “would impact our civilization as we know it.”

“The climate crisis threatens our way of life, and we must decarbonize our economy & way of life to save the planet,” Ocasio-Cortez added in a follow-up tweet. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief Of Staff Admits What The Green New Deal Is Really About — And It’s Not The Climate)

She added: “I wish it wasn’t such a bad situation too, but previous generations failed to act & now young people need to deal w the science of our future & create opportunity.” Reports have since come out suggesting the Green New Deal would have cost nearly $93 trillion over a decade.

Ocasio-Cortez’s brainchild would have cost $36,100 to $65,300 per American household per year, according to the right-leaning American Action Forum. Those goals include “net-zero” emissions, widespread high-speed rail, guaranteed jobs, universal health care and upgrading every building.

Alaska’s oil and gas industry has exploded in recent years by some estimates, producing more than 17 billion barrels of oil, accounting for roughly 20% of U.S. oil and gas production between 1980 and 2000.

Republicans defeated the proposal 57-0 in March as Democratic lawmakers derided the vote as a political gesture meant to rile up conservatives ahead of an election year. Republicans have called the legislation a socialistic plot and Democrats mostly called the vote a ploy to embarrass their party.

Ocasio-Cortez has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

