College football expert Paul Finebaum thinks Notre Dame needs to make a move from Brian Kelly to Urban Meyer.

The Fighting Irish just got beat by Michigan, and it looks like it’s going to be another disappointing season for Kelly’s squad. With Meyer currently retired, that has Finebaum thinking some phone calls should be made.

“The wise move for Notre Dame is to buy Brian Kelly out and bring in Urban Meyer,” the SEC fanboy said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, if Notre Dame can get Meyer, then they have to go all in. If you have the chance to hire the three-time national champ, you’d be foolish to not do it.

Having said that, you’re also kind of insane if you think Urban Meyer is coming out retirement for Notre Dame.

It’s a prestigious program, he’s had some interest there in the past but it’s fallen too far off of the map to compete with the big dogs.

You just can’t compete against Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State with the recruiting options on the table at Notre Dame.

Meyer isn’t coming out of retirement unless he can win a title. Given the options available for him, there are better landing spots.

As I’ve said before, I still think it’s USC or bust. If Meyer wants to coach again, he could be a dominant force for the Trojans.

They’re in California, the recruiting grounds are fertile and USC can afford to write any check Meyer would need in order to coach again.

Notre Dame? Not buying it. USC? I think it’s a very real possibility.