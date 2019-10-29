Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the overwhelming majority of likely voters say they believe in the doctrine of “America First” when it comes to national public policy, a new poll reveals.

A poll by Selzer and Company/Grinnell College finds that the vast majority of American adults say they are America First voters, while less than 20 percent identify as socialists.

Overall, about seven-in-ten — or 70 percent — of likely voters say they are believers in America First — the nationalist-populist doctrine that guides President Trump’s agenda on immigration, trade, healthcare, and foreign policy, among others.

Meanwhile, only about 19 percent of likely voters said they would describe themselves as socialists, making the term the most unliked label for Americans. Instead, more Americans describe themselves as politically incorrect, feminists, gun enthusiasts, proud Americans, and progressives than they do socialists.

New Selzer/Grinnell College poll-

Which of these terms best describe you:

89% Proud to be an American

87% Tired of the circus in politics

70% Believer in America First

54% Progressive

41% Gun enthusiast

38% Feminist

33% Politically incorrect

19% Socialist — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 29, 2019

The poll details how increasingly, Americans identify as believers in America First. For example, in September, about 66 percent of likely voters said they believed in America First. In about one month, the total of likely voters describing themselves as America First believers jumped four percentage points.

A March survey by Harvard/Harris found similar results when U.S. voters were asked their opinions on specific policy questions and whether they side with Trump’s America First doctrine on the issues, Breitbart News reported.

In that survey, about three-in-four voters favor the nationalist-populist America First doctrine on issues like immigration, trade, and foreign policy. The findings were the latest evidence that the open borders, globalization, and endless wars ideology of former administrations — such as President George W. Bush’s — have little-to-no support with American voters.

The poll was conducted between October 17 to October 23 and included more than 1,000 U.S. adults over the age of 18-years-old — 806 of which are likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.