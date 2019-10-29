A newly-released poll found less than 40 percent of registered voters believe House Democrats should vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk poll states 36 percent of respondents support the House voting to remove the president, while 22 percent say Congress should continue with its impeachment inquiry but should not vote to remove him. Further, 37 percent say lawmakers should end their impeachment probe, while four percent remain undecided on the matter. When it comes to a Senate impeachment trial, 46 percent are in favor of convicting President Trump and 47 percent are against.

The poll, conducted by telephone, is made up of 1,000 registered voters and was taken between October 23rd and 26th. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk poll is the second survey in recent days showing a considerable number of Americans are against impeaching President Trump. According to an NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll published on Friday, Americans are split down party lines on whether to oust the president. Forty-nine percent believe he should be impeached and removed from office, 49 percent oppose the move.

Last month, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against President Trump over his July 25th telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing the president of attempting to pressure his counterpart to probe allegations of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Both world leaders have denied the charges and the White House has released a transcript of the call to show no wrongdoing occurred.

Under pressure from House Republicans and moderate Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that Congress will vote to formalize their impeachment inquiry. The move is expected to put an end to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) conducting closed-door interviews with current and former Trump administration officials inside Capitol Hill’s SCIF room, a compartmented facility for sensitive information. House Republicans have accused Schiff of using the secret room to selectively leak excerpts of witnesses’ testimony to the media to boost public opinion for impeachment.