The Central Intelligence Agency was able to positively pinpoint Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s location, a Syrian Democratic Forces official claimed Monday, thanks to an enterprising Kurdish spy who stole the terror leader’s soiled underwear.

Fox News reports that, in a debriefing held just days after the United States’ most wanted terrorist blew himself up in a daring raid by U.S. Special Forces, Kurdish forces revealed that they were instrumental in tracking and keeping tabs on al-Baghdadi, even though the terror leader moved frequently and was due to depart his Idlib, Syria, safehouse any day.

Kurdish intelligence gatherers managed to follow al-Baghdadi to the compound several weeks ago but, apparently, ran into trouble figuring out precisely how to prove to the CIA, which was also watching al-Baghdadi, that they had their sights on him without giving away details of their operation. So one enterprising Kurdish spy came up with an idea: steal his undies.

“Before al-Baghdadi could move, a Kurdish undercover operative was able to reach him and retrieve the self-styled ‘Caliph’s’ underwear,” according to Fox News. “Through a DNA test, he said they were able to confirm ‘100%’ that the person of interest was al-Baghdadi.”

The tale comes from SDF senior advisor Polat Can, who detailed the Kurdish operation on Twitter.

3 – Our own source, who had been able to reach Al Baghdadi, brought Al Baghdadi’s underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100%) that the person in question was Al Baghdadi himself. — بولات جان Polat Can (@PolatCanRojava) October 28, 2019

“One of our sources was able to reach the house where Al Baghdadi was hiding. Al Baghdadi changed his places of residence very often. He was about to move to a new place in Jerablus,” Can wrote. “Our own source, who had been able to reach Al Baghdadi, brought Al Baghdadi’s underwear to conduct a DNA test and make sure (100%) that the person in question was Al Baghdadi himself.”

Can’s version of events is as-yet uncorroborated by American forces. In the rest of the thread, Can claims that the Kurds were instrumental in directing the raid and seems to suggest that the Kurdish army participated, in some way, in the raid that resulted in al-Baghdadi’s death. A separate source told Fox News that the Kurds provided an “inside man” to the U.S. military, who helped direct American soldiers once they were inside al-Baghdadi’s compound and was helpful in mapping out the escape tunnel system where al-Baghdadi blew himself up.

President Donald Trump and other Defense Department leaders have credited the Kurdish army for their help, but were clear that only the United States military was involved in the final raid.

The Trump Administration has been forthcoming with details about the Special Forces operation in Syria, and while defense officials have been unable to publicly confirm elements of President Donald Trump’s narrative of the raid, which he gave during a press conference Sunday — specifically that al-Baghdadi was left “whimpering” and cornered in a tunnel — they were able to describe how al-Baghdadi’s remains were positively identified following the operation: the blast decapitated al-Baghdadi, leaving plenty of him available to DNA experts.

“Al-Baghdadi’s head remained intact following the blast, allowing commandos to use biometrics, specifically facial recognition, to immediately identify him. Trump said they had also brought along samples of al-Baghdadi’s DNA to verify his identity with an onsite test that produced positive results in only 15 minutes.”