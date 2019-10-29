Superstar Brody Jenner and model Josie Canseco are reportedly telling friends that their relationship is over and the two have called it quits after two months.

Sources close to the 36-year-old TV personality told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday that he and the 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model had split up after getting together following Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter’s separation in the summer. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

Sources told the outlet that the their age difference was reportedly one of the biggest factors that lead to the end of their brief romance after reports surfaced in August that Jenner and Canseco were seeing each other. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

One other noticeable sign that the two have called things off is that the lingerie model and Brody have both already scrubbed each other from their social media accounts.

And if you were wondering if it means that now there’s a chance that Jenner and Carter might rekindle that flame, sources made it clear that there was no chance of them getting back together.

As previously reported, Brody reportedly “hated his life” before his public split from Kaitlynn and “could not care less” about pictures that surfaced of her and Miley Cyrus making out.

“He and Kaitlynn [Carter] have been over for a very long time,” the source added. “He honestly could not care less about what she’s doing.”

It comes after pictures surfaced showing Carter vacationing in Italy with the 26-year-old singer and definitely looking cozy.