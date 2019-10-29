Vanderbilt might be taking a hard look at Jeff Fisher as the program’s next football coach.

According to Football Scoop, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg believes Fisher is a legit target for Vandy if they fire Derek Mason, and wrote that he’s still “popular in Nashville.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Vandy thinks they can get Jeff Fisher, then they have to pull the trigger. Derek Mason isn’t going to be bringing them an SEC title anytime soon.

Fisher has NFL experience, which means he could get recruits that might otherwise not give the Commodores the time of day.

Fisher hasn’t coached since the Los Angeles Rams fired him, but he was by most metrics reasonably successful at the pro level.

Was he a star coach? No, but he won enough games to hang around for years. That’s not exactly easy to do.

Is there any guarantee he could win in the SEC? No. There’s no guarantee he’d be a good college coach anywhere. There never is, but he would be able to assemble a very good staff, which is the first step in the correct direction.

From there, it just takes time.

If Vandy can get him, they should fire Derek Mason immediately. It’s just the nature of the business. You have to make a move when you can, and hiring Jeff Fisher would be one hell of a move for the Commodores.