White House officials are split over whether the release of the reconstructed transcript of Vice President Mike Pence’s phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy would help or hurt their efforts to fight off impeachment against President Donald Trump, NBC News is reporting.

Pence had said nearly three weeks ago that he had “no objection” to releasing the reconstructed transcript, but the White House has still not made a decision on whether to make those details public, according to the network news.

A concern raised by Trump’s allies is that releasing the transcript of the president’s call with Zelenskiy was a mistake because it fueled the impeachment inquiry.

“The media, Democrats are going to pick it apart,” said one source of the Pence-Zelenskiy call. “So there’s a concern about that.”

But some people close to Pence support the release of anything the would help “clear Pence’s name.”

Pence’s office declined comment, NBC News reported. Pence has maintained that all his conversations with Ukraine were “entirely focused on the broader issues of the lack of “European support and corruption.

The current impeachment inquiry of Trump centers on accusations that the president held up military aid to Ukraine and pushed for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.