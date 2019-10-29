With just one week to go until his federal trial begins on charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Roger Stone continues to raise money for his legal defense, the Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday.

Stone, who is charged with witness tampering, obstruction and false statements about his actions connected to the release of stolen Democratic Party emails by WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign, attended an Oktoberfest party close to his home in Fort Lauderdale on Monday evening, selling his books and accepting donations to fund his defense.

Although he gave a nine-minute speech in which he praised President Donald Trump and lashed out at Trump critic Se. Mitt Romney, Stone did not talks about his own case. He is under a strict gag order from the judge who will preside over his trial, which begins November 5.

So far more than 45,000 people across the nation have given to Stone’s defense fund, and he has raised about two-thirds of his $3 million goal.

As he prepares for the trial, Stone has made numerous appearance throughout the state in an attempt to raise money, saying “When you are in a crisis, you find out who your real friends are. You also find out who your real friends aren’t.”

At the Monday evening event, Bob Sutton, former Broward Republican chairman and president of the Florida Atlantic Conservative team, told the gathering that “We’re all going to write those nice checks to the Roger Stone defense fund. This gentleman is in the fight for his life, but he’s also fighting for each and every one of us.”