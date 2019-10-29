Tuesday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) delivered a fiery response on “Fox & Friends” regarding House Democrats’ continued push to impeach President Donald Trump.

Rubio acknowledged impeachment is a “big deal” that is “traumatic” for the country and said voters did not send their representatives to Washington, D.C. to focus on impeaching Trump like a “significant number of members of the House” have tried doing since he was elected in 2016.

“I wonder how many of these House members were elected to do this,” Rubio emphasized. “Because I assure you that they were elected, even the ones that ran in 2018 and got elected, the Democrats in the seats that Trump won. Nobody sent them up there to impeach Donald Trump. They sent them here to deal with drug prices, to deal with China, to help our economy continue to grow, to fund our military. They won’t even pass, you know, an appropriations bill we need to get done which is important for long-term planning.”

He continued, “Very few people, unless you come from the most radical fringes of the American political spectrum, were sent up here to spend all of their time, every single day focused on this issue. They’re going to do what they’re going to do. I can’t control what the House does, but we’re going to continue to do our job, or at least try to over here in the Senate.”

