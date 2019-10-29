Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., finished first among college students who identify as Democrats and independents in a survey released Tuesday by the William F. Buckley Jr. Program at Yale University.
Sanders garnered 22% of the 802 undergraduate students surveyed, the New York Post reports, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, with 15%, and with all the other Democratic contenders finishing in single digits.
However, 21% of the students told the poll they were undecided.
Here are the top six finishers:
- Bernie Sanders: 22%
- Joe Biden: 15%
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 9%
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang: 7%
- South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 5%
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke: 5%
The online Buckley-Yale survey was conducted Oct. 11-17 by McLaughlin & Associates, the polling firm based in Blauvelt, N.Y.