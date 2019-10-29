Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., finished first among college students who identify as Democrats and independents in a survey released Tuesday by the William F. Buckley Jr. Program at Yale University.

Sanders garnered 22% of the 802 undergraduate students surveyed, the New York Post reports, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, with 15%, and with all the other Democratic contenders finishing in single digits.

However, 21% of the students told the poll they were undecided.

Here are the top six finishers:

Bernie Sanders: 22%

Joe Biden: 15%

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren: 9%

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang: 7%

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 5%

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke: 5%

The online Buckley-Yale survey was conducted Oct. 11-17 by McLaughlin & Associates, the polling firm based in Blauvelt, N.Y.