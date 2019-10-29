“I’m increasingly worried that President Trump may want to shut down the government again because of impeachment, an impeachment inquiry. He always likes to create diversions,” Schumer told reporters during a weekly press conference.

“I hope and pray he won’t want to cause another government shutdown [be]cause it might be a diversion away from impeachment. It’s very worrisome to me,” Schumer added.

The Democratic leader’s comments came as Trump on Tuesday lashed out at the impeachment inquiry ahead of key testimony from a White House official. Democrats in the House also unveiled a resolution Tuesday afternoon outlining the next phase of the inquiry.

The government is currently funded through Nov. 21, giving lawmakers and the White House weeks to agree on a plan to avoid a shutdown next month.

Congress needs to pass 12 appropriations bills, either individually or as a package, before the November deadline, or agree to another short-term continuing resolution (CR) in order to avoid a shutdown.

So far the House and Senate have reached an agreement on none of the 12 bills.

The House has passed 10 appropriations bills so far this year. The Senate is expected to pass a package of four spending bills this week, but Democrats are still expected to block a separate mammoth defense spending bill on Wednesday.

Republicans have, so far, insisted that they will not let the government shut down next month, with several predicting another stopgap bill that could last at least until December and potentially into early next year.

Eric Ueland, the White House director of legislative affairs, demurred when pressed by reporters on Tuesday if he would guarantee there would not be a shutdown.

“In terms of a shutdown, obviously there are many weeks between now and Nov. 21, so we’ll take it each day as it comes,” he said.