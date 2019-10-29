SEC Shorts dropped an incredible video Monday in preparation for the LSU vs. Alabama game next weekend.

The video, which is inspired by the “Scream” films, shows an LSU supporter menacingly mocking an Alabama fan over the phone for not playing anybody. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For fans of college football, you’re going to love this video. Give it a watch below.

[embedded content]

I can’t wait to see what other types of trash talking we get over the next week and change. This is the most hyped game in recent SEC memory, and fans everywhere are juiced.

Even as a B1G guy, I can’t lie on this one. I can’t wait to see what happens when Alabama and LSU meet November 9 at 3:30 EST on CBS.

It has all the ingredients we could ever want for a football game, and the trash talking is already off to an excellent start.

If LSU comes out next Saturday with a win, fans of the Tigers aren’t going to let us forget about it for a very long time.

I don’t blame them. Alabama has held the SEC in a chokehold for years under Nick Saban’s leadership. Now, it looks like the tide might be turning.

Tune in next Saturday. It’s going to be electric.