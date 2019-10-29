Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) urged Democrats to approve the United States–Mexico–Canada trade agreement on Tuesday in an interview with Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125.

Ernst said she was disappointed that Democrats were dragging their feet on the bill on a trade agreement that would help American workers.

“It’s really, really unfortunate … It doesn’t matter where the president is, the left is always going to go, ‘Bad, bad, bad,’” she said.

As an Iowa senator, she explained that a better trade deal would help create more jobs in Iowa.

“They expected this to be done a long time ago,” she said, referring to her Iowa constituents.

She reminded Democrats that the new trade agreement would help create 175,000 jobs across the country and that they had been dragging their feet on passing it for 320 days.

“There are folks that are ready to have this thing done,” she said. “This is good for every American; I don’t see a downside to it. Let’s get it done.”

President Trump has repeatedly demanded that Democrats move forward on his signature trade deal that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA.)