The Senate has rejected Sen. Rand Paul’s amendment to a funding package that would have slashed federal spending, The Hill reports.

The Kentucky Republican’s amendment received 24 votes for and 67 votes against, with nine senators not voting. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., strongly opposed the amendment and urged his fellow senators to vote against it on the floor Monday morning.

“His amendment will slash spending below the bipartisan budget act that we all negotiated,” Leahy said, according to The Hill.

Club for Growth boosted Paul’s amendment before the vote, issuing a statement saying, “The National Debt exceeds $22 trillion and the federal government is incurring over $1 trillion in annual deficits for FY2020 and beyond. Congress needs a plan to balance the federal budget and reign in spending. This amendment would begin to put federal spending on a path to balance by cutting two percent in spending for FY2020 from the FY2019 enacted level.”