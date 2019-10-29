According to Deadline, the duo behind HBO’s hit fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will no longer be helming the next “Star Wars” trilogy that Disney plans to launch in 2022. Though the duo still appreciates the “Star Wars” brand, they do not believe they would deliver the goods with their compounded schedule.

“We love Star Wars,” the creative duo told Deadline. “When George Lucas built it, he built us, too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” they continued. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

With the release of “The Rise of Skywalker” this coming December, “Star Wars” will exit the big screen for a few years and live on in the streaming service Disney+, with shows like the upcoming “The Mandolorian” and Ewan McGregor’s spinoff Obi-Wan series.

In a statement to Deadline, Kathleen Kennedy thanked Benioff and Weiss for being a part of the team and praised the duo’s storytelling talents.

“David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers,” she said. “We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.”

The “Star Wars” franchise has been in a freefall since “The Last Jedi,” which alienated some conservative fans due to its social justice and feminist themes. This fan dissatisfaction came to a head for Disney when the movie “Solo: A Star Wars” story drastically underperformed at the box office.

The Star Wars brand has also signaled its desire to appeal to the woke crowd, repeatedly touting its “inclusivity” and progressive messaging.

“When I talk about inclusivity, it’s not excluding gay characters,” Director J.J. Abrams told The Daily Beast. “It’s about inclusivity. So of course. I would love it. To me, the fun of Star Wars is the glory of possibility. So it seems insanely narrow-minded and counterintuitive to say that there wouldn’t be a homosexual character in that world.”

As seen in a special report from Grace Randolph at Beyond The Trailer, Bob Iger reportedly held a secret meeting with Disney top brass in the summer of 2018 — including the head of Pixar and Marvel — to discuss possible ways to fix the troubled franchise. The simple solution — cleaning house by firing Kennedy — was supposedly completely foreclosed by the fact that nobody in Hollywood wanted to take her place for fear she would leave behind a house of loyalists who might harbor animus for whomever fills her shoes.

Thus, despite the widespread dissatisfaction with the direction of the franchise, Kathleen Kennedy remains on board and still controls the fate of “Star Wars.”