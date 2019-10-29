Government watchdog Judicial Watch announced Tuesday it has obtained copies of documents showing onetime FBI agent Peter Strzok and Bruce Ohr, the DOJ official whose wife was integral to the company that created the Steele “dossier” attacking then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election, were holding regular conversations.

That’s during the time that Democrats in the Barack Obama administration were weaponizing the nation’s intelligence forces to attack Trump and try to overturn the voters’ 2016 election.

Strzok was one of the Washington “deep state” insiders who actively discussed having other options should Trump be elected, and Ohr’s wife was on the payroll of Fusion GPS, which was paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign and others to have a former British agent with Russian contacts create the “dossier.”

FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation later blew out of the water the suggestion that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

But now those potentially incriminating details are being released – just as U.S. Attorney John Durham has expanded his investigation of those political machinations into a criminal investigation.

“Ohr and Strzok clearly were working regularly with each other during the time the illicit Spygate operation heated up against President Trump,” explained Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“It speaks volumes that Judicial Watch was forced to drag the DOJ and FBI into court in order to force the agency to admit to documents they’ve obviously had all along.”

The watchdog organization said on Tuesday it had gotten, through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, multiple pages of communications between Strzok and Ohr.

They are the documents the DOJ previously claimed could not be found.

Judicial Watch has been trying to access the information since mid-2018, challenging the claim there were no records “in light of the preeminent role both individuals played in the anti-Trump collusion investigation. In addition, Ohr himself testified before Congress that he did, in fact, meet and communicate with Strzok,” the report said.

“The documents show contact between Ohr and Strzok in the weeks after the 2016 presidential election, during the presidential transition, and in the days following President Donald Trump’s inauguration,” the report said.

For instance, FBI lawyer Lisa Page set up one meeting shortly after the 2016 election with “required attendees” including both Ohr and Strzok.

Another meeting was set up just a few days later.

“Ohr writes to Strzok and Page under the subject Meeting with Bruce Swartz: ‘Thanks again for taking the time to chat today. As I mentioned, I would like to set up a short meeting for us with Bruce Swartz. Would next Monday at 5:30 p.m. work? Also, is there any chance you guys could come over to our building?'” the watchdog reported.

A later scheduled meeting, set for December 5, was for some reason canceled, but in January, another was held.

The details include that they exchanged “classified” information, as well as a “password.”

Judicial Watch explained what it previously found, “In March 2019 Judicial Watch released heavily redacted records from the DOJ that reveal Bruce Ohr remained in regular contact with former British spy and Fusion GPS contractor Christopher Steele after Steele was terminated by the FBI in November 2016 for revealing to the media his position as an FBI confidential informant.

“In June 2019, Judicial Watch made public DOJ documents showing the removal of Bruce Ohr from the position of Associate Attorney General in 2017; his transfer from Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force to International Affairs in 2018; and that Ohr received a total of $42,520 in performance bonuses during the Trump/Russia investigation. Ohr’s bonus nearly doubled from $14,520 (received in November 2015) to $28,000 in November 2016.”

The watchdog also said, “In August 2019, Judicial Watch uncovered 34 pages of ‘302’ report material from FBI interviews with Bruce Ohr, showing that in November 2016, Ohr said that ‘reporting on Trump’s ties to Russia were going to the Clinton Campaign’ and ‘Jon Winer at the U.S. State Department and the FBI.'”