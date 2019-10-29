Humans have always shared a special bond with dogs and there are countless heartwarming stories to prove this. From service dogs that have saved the lives of veterans to rescue dogs that were given a second chance and went on to achieve fame- history shows how dogs and humans have helped one another.

But what makes a dog loyal? Much of it comes down to the environment in which a pup is raised but breed also plays an important role.

Here we take a look at the seven most loyal dog breeds, as determined in a report by Woman’s Day.

1. Golden Retriever. There is a reason why Golden Retrievers are listed among America’s most popular dog breeds. They are loyal, loving, quirky, and exceptionally intelligent as well as playful and patient- the ideal family dog.

2. German Shepherd. Police use these dogs because of their loyalty and intelligence. German Shepard’s are also regularly used to assist in search and rescue and are great disability assistants.

3. Beagle. These sweet-natured dogs are known for being loving and protective to children, making them fantastic family pets.

4. Rottweile.- The media have painted Rottweiler’s as aggressive and vicious but nothing could be further from the truth. As one of the most loyal dog breeds around, Rottweilers actually make wonderful family pets. They are calm, intelligent and caring by nature.

5. Yorkshire Terrier. Confident, loving, courageous and energetic- what is not to love about these small pooches?

6. American Staffordshire Terrier. Another dog breed that has been falsely painted as aggressive, American Staffordshire Terriers are friendly, loyal and obedient.

7. Akita. If you have watched the tear-jerking 2009 film “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” you will understand why Akitas are considered to be such loyal dogs. In the movie, Hachiko waits at the train station each day for his owner to return from work, even after his death. The movie captures the sweet, loving nature of these dogs perfectly.