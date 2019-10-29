Today is the official publication date of Lee Smith’s book The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History. I haven’t read it but I state without reservation that it is, after Andrew McCarthy’s Ball of Collusion and Kim Strassel’s Resistance (At All Costs) (the links are to my reviews of each book on Power Line), the third indispensable book to be published on what the subtitle rightly denominates the biggest political scandal in American history.

I hope to pick up a copy at a bookstore this morning and write about it on Power Line as soon as I am able to read it. In the meantime, I can say this. Lee Smith is a great journalist. Excerpts of the book are posted here (Federalist) and here (Washington Times). The book is Amazon’s #1 best-selling book as of this morning and Amazon is out of stock. Happy hunting!