President Trump and first lady Melania Trump handed out pieces of candy to children at the White House's Halloween festivities on Monday, and video of them placing candy bars on the head of one child dressed as a minion is going viral online.

In the brief moment, the first couple can be seen passing out candy to a line of young trick-or-treaters outside the White House, as is custom for the annual Halloween celebration involving the first family.

At one point, a child dressed as a minion, a creature from the “Despicable Me” film franchise, approaches the Trumps.

The costume prompts a laugh from President Trump, who pats the child on the head with a candy bar before leaving it there. Melania Trump follows suit, placing a candy bar on the child’s head.

Seconds later, the candy bars can be seen falling off the top of the child’s costume, with an attendee picking them up and placing them in the child’s bag.

The moment has been prompting viral reactions on Twitter.

I’m sorry but… did she just put candy on this kid’s head?pic.twitter.com/uM79Rdla47 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 29, 2019

The only Halloween video I need.pic.twitter.com/SBJxhFtYRf — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) October 29, 2019

Donald Trump really just stuck candy on top of this kid’s head and left it there and I cannot stop laughing pic.twitter.com/EJ2pUiMRqi — Ashley StClair (@stclairashley) October 29, 2019

trump is singlehandedly making halloween great again pic.twitter.com/I1FxFsRBWy — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 29, 2019

According to CNN, the White House invited children from military families and elementary schools in the region to its festivities on Monday. The first couple reportedly passed out candy for roughly 40 minutes as part the White House celebration.

Halloween celebrations at the White House date back to the Eisenhower administration in 1958. Monday marked the Trumps’ third such celebration since the president has been in office.