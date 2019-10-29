President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry READ: Army officer to tell investigators he twice reported concerns over Trump’s Ukraine dealings Murkowski, Collins say they won’t co-sponsor Graham’s impeachment resolution MORE in a tweet late Monday went after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Top Republicans say impeachment resolution is too little too late Ex-Trump official’s refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE (D-Calif.), who leads one of three panels spearheading the impeachment inquiry.

“The only crimes in the Impeachment Hoax were committed by Shifty Adam Schiff, when he totally made up my phone conversation with the Ukrainian President and read it to Congress, together with numerous others on Shifty’s side,” Trump wrote.

“Schiff should be Impeached, and worse!” he added.

Earlier in the day, he also lamented that Schiff is “upset that we didn’t inform him before we raided and killed the #1 terrorist in the WORLD!?”

“Wouldn’t be surprised if the Do Nothing Democrats Impeach me over that! DRAIN THE SWAMP!!” he added.

Trump frequently goes after Schiff, whose panel, in addition to the Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees, is investigating the president’s dealings with Ukraine. The inquiry was launched last month after revelations that Trump had pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump’s Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official’s refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE and his son.

While discussing a rough transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call, Schiff paraphrased at certain points, saying Trump told the foreign leader to “make up dirt on my political opponent.”

His comment sparked criticism from Republicans, and a resolution, which has since failed, was introduced to censure him.

Schiff has defended his comments, calling them partially a parody.

“My summary of the president’s call was meant to be, at least part, in parody. The fact that that’s not clear is a separate problem in and of itself,” he said last month.

“Of course, the president never said, ‘If you don’t understand me I’m going to say it seven more times,’ my point is, that’s the message that the Ukraine president was receiving in not so many words,” he added.

Trump announced Sunday that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a U.S. military raid and said he did not inform congressional leadership over a fear of leaks.