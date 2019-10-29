The Washington Post has had a difficult time covering the death of the world’s worst terrorist.

You’d think it’d be easy. The president of the United States took out the leader of ISIS, ending his five-year reign of terror. Forget politics, can’t we all — as Americans — simply rejoice in the fact that the world is now a bit safer?

Not for The Post, a once-great newspaper.

President Trump detailed the operation on Sunday, laying out exactly what happened in the complicated operation. The president said as U.S. special forces closed in on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, he fled into a dead-end tunnel with three of his children, where he detonated a suicide vest.

“He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said. “He died like a dog, he died like a coward.”

Enter Post columnist Max Boot. He said Trump shouldn’t have called Baghdadi a “coward.”

“The assertion that Baghdadi died as a coward was, in any case, contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured, he blew himself up,” Boot wrote in a column.

Boot, who also works as an analyst on CNN, soon started trending on social media, where users made the case that killing himself was, in fact, the most cowardly action Baghdadi could’ve taken.

It wasn’t too long before Boot decided to delete the sentence.

“An earlier version of this column included a sentence questioning whether Trump was right to call Baghdadi a coward because he blew himself up. The line was removed because it unintentionally conveyed the impression that I considered Baghdadi courageous,” Boot wrote in the updated version.

And Boot noted that Baghdadi’s “removal from this earth is good news.”

That wasn’t so hard, was it?

The liberal media has had a tough time giving Trump credit for taking out the world’s worst terrorist.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” put on James Winnefeld, Obama’s deputy chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who ripped Trump for “piling humiliation” on ISIS after the mission. “If you look back at the bin Laden raid, we treated his body with respect that is due under Islam.”

Nick Paton Walsh, an international correspondent for CNN, said Trump’s statement was reminiscent of ISIS, saying the “explicit details” he gave “echoed, frankly, the crudeness you would often expect to hear maybe from ISIS.”

Back at The Post, columnist Greg Sargent said Trump’s detailed account of what happened on the raid featured “deeply sick and twisted” rhetoric.

And, of course, The Post wrote in a headline on Sunday that Baghdadi was an “austere religious scholar.”

After a hue and cry on social media, the paper changed that too.

“Regarding our Al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly,” Post spokesperson Kristine Coratti Kelly said in a statement on Sunday.

Tim Graham, director of media analysis for the Media Research Center, a conservative press watchdog, summed up the MSM’s reaction.

“What a fascinating glimpse into the mind of the liberal media. They have developed such an aversion to covering the president favorably that they cannot even bear to celebrate an American special-forces victory over ISIS,” he told The Washington Times.