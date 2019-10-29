On Monday, two reporters posted video from inside registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called “Pedophile Island.”

We Are Change’s Luke Rudkowski and the Dollar Vigilante’s Jeff Berwick stormed Little St. James Island and explained to viewers what they found in a video posted to YouTube.

While there has been drone footage of the isolated area, where Epstein and other high-profile figures allegedly engaged in pedophilia, there is limited footage from on the ground.

Some of the interesting things shown in the video are bizarre gargoyles found around the island, the secluded “massage” area, and Epstein’s infamous temple.

As noted by the reporters, Epstein allegedly spent $20,000 per palm tree in order to create utter seclusion around the “private massage area.”

Additionally, the temple looked like something one might see on a “Hollywood set,” they noted. The door on the “temple,” for example, was not a door, but merely painted on.

Just some of the strange art I found on Jeffrey Epstein’s Island, video will be out later tonight so make sure you are subscribed to get it first HERE – https://t.co/uhFv8SmU03 #Epstein pic.twitter.com/Nzlk6UqDtg — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 28, 2019

They also claimed that someone told them there was a nearby island where these sorts of inappropriate activists are still “going on.”

New York Magazine reported in July that there were indeed two islands; the well-known Little St. James, but also the later-added Great St. James Island:

A common mistake when referring to the lavish holdings of convicted sex offender and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein: He has not one but two private islands in the Caribbean. About a mile southeast of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands lies the 75-acre Little St. James, which Epstein bought through an LLC in 1998 for $7.95 million. He later added the 165-acre Great St. James Island for the reported price of $18 million in 2016.

The duo believes there are still people on the island.

In August, Epstein was found to have allegedly hanged himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correction Center (MCC) and was transferred to a hospital in Manhattan where he arrived in cardiac arrest, reports say.

According to a New York Times report published a day following the apparent suicide, Epstein was not checked every 30 minutes, as was supposed to be the case:

Mr. Epstein was supposed to have been checked by the two guards in the protective housing unit every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not followed that night, a law-enforcement official with knowledge of his detention said.

Additionally, the Times noted, Epstein “was supposed to have had another inmate in his cell,” according to three officials, “[b]ut the jail had recently transferred his cellmate and allowed Mr. Epstein to be housed alone, a decision that also violated the jail’s procedures, the two officials said.”

Days after Epstein’s death, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that “the warden in charge of the federal prison where accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide has been temporarily reassigned and two corrections officers have been placed on administrative leave,” The Daily Wire reported.

“[T]he Attorney General directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York to the Bureau’s Northeast Regional Office pending the outcome of the FBI and OIG investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a former MCC inmate,” said DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec. “FCI Otisville Warden James Petrucci has been named Acting Warden of the MCC New York. The Bureau of Prisons also placed on administrative leave two MCC staff assigned to Mr. Epstein’s unit pending the outcome of the investigations. Additional actions may be taken as the circumstances warrant.”

