The “White House Brief” released a clip that highlighted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) attempting to call out her Republican colleagues for adjourning a hearing on climate change ahead of schedule. AOC said:

I would like to do my job and I would try to not get out of doing my job at every opportunity. So, given the fact that we have convened, former governor of California and Sen. Whitehouse here. We are here to talk about the very pressing issue of cutting carbon emissions and saving our planet, and we have an entire political party who is trying to get out of their job; adjourn this hearing. I just want to know what the reason for such disrespect for our process would potentially be. Do we have a reason for why this hearing is trying to be adjourned or do we have a cocktail party to go to.

Later, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) addressed her colleagues during a committee hearing and explained that she wished that second and third graders could attend hearings and make decisions on what to do about climate change.

